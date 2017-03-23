Average US 30-year mortgage rate slips to 4.23 percent

Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care law

Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard

President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president

At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president

Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this month

Lionel Richie: Tour with Mariah Carey will be 'camp city'

Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for it

Authorities say a Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially said.

Friends and family say a pregnant woman fatally shot this week by Seattle police loved to sing and dance and adored her children.

A massive sequoia in Idaho that grew over more than a century from a seedling sent by naturalist John Muir has been uprooted and is poised to travel about two blocks Sunday morning to a new location.

Giant sequoia move on schedule in Idaho, tree doing well

Federal regulators are launching an investigation into the improper shipment of nuclear material from Los Alamos National Laboratory to other federal facilities this week.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says national policy on climate change will emerge from U.S. cities, now that President Donald Trump has withdrawn the country from the Paris climate accords.

By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Long-term U.S. mortgage rates slid this week from their highest levels of 2017.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate home loans fell to 4.23 percent from 4.30 percent last week. The benchmark rate stood at 3.71 percent a year ago and averaged 3.65 percent in 2016, lowest in records dating to 1971.

The rate on 15-year mortgages tumbled to 3.44 percent from 3.50 percent.

Last week's rates were the highest of 2017.

Mortgage rates rose sharply after the Nov. 8 election. Investors bid rates up because they expect President Trump's plans to cut taxes and increase spending on defense and infrastructure to push economic growth and inflation higher.

The Federal Reserve last week raised short-term rates for only the third time since 2006, a vote of confidence in the health of the U.S. economy.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week. The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. One point equals 1 percent of the loan amount.

The average fee for a 30-year mortgage was unchanged this week at 0.5 point. The fee on 15-year loans also remained at 0.5 point.

Rates on adjustable five-year loans tumbled to 3.24 percent from 3.28 percent last week. The fee remained at 0.4 point.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.