Ex-postal worker admits scamming $1.2M in federal benefits

Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care law

Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care law

President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.

President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president

Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this month

Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this month

Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for it

Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for it

Officials say U.S. military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before allowing transgender individuals to enlist in their services.

Officials say U.S. military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before allowing transgender individuals to enlist in their services.

The life of a Utah man who ran a recording studio before he was killed in a high-profile attack London attack will be celebrated with the local music he loved.

The life of a Utah man who ran a recording studio before he was killed in a high-profile attack London attack will be celebrated with the local music he loved.

A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer has been injured in an accident while escorting Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade to the city's airport.

A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer has been injured in an accident while escorting Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade to the city's airport.

The lawyer for a black St. Louis police officer who was off-duty when he tried to help in an arrest but was mistakenly shot by a white officer says his client's race factored into it.

The lawyer for a black St. Louis police officer who was off-duty when he tried to help in an arrest but was mistakenly shot by a white officer says his client's race factored into it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A former U.S. Postal Service worker in western New York has pleaded guilty to scamming the federal government out of more than $1.2 million in benefits.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 59-year-old Richard Klaffka, of Holland, pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud. Prosecutors say his 62-year-old wife, Cathleen, admitted to playing a role in the scheme.

Authorities say Richard Klaffka told Veterans Affairs in 2006 that he was disabled and needed to use a wheelchair because of an injury connected to his military service. He claimed he couldn't walk or dress himself, but officials say he hiked, biked and played horseshoes.

He also claimed to have limited mobility because of an injury suffered while working for the post office.

He and his wife were ordered to pay back the more than $1.2 million they received in VA and workers compensation benefits.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.