Applications for US jobless aid rise to still-low 258,000

Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care law

Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care law

President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.

President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president

Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this month

Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this month

Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for it

Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for it

Officials say U.S. military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before allowing transgender individuals to enlist in their services.

Officials say U.S. military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before allowing transgender individuals to enlist in their services.

The life of a Utah man who ran a recording studio before he was killed in a high-profile attack London attack will be celebrated with the local music he loved.

The life of a Utah man who ran a recording studio before he was killed in a high-profile attack London attack will be celebrated with the local music he loved.

A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer has been injured in an accident while escorting Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade to the city's airport.

A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer has been injured in an accident while escorting Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade to the city's airport.

The lawyer for a black St. Louis police officer who was off-duty when he tried to help in an arrest but was mistakenly shot by a white officer says his client's race factored into it.

The lawyer for a black St. Louis police officer who was off-duty when he tried to help in an arrest but was mistakenly shot by a white officer says his client's race factored into it.

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - More people sought U.S. unemployment benefits last week, but applications are still at a low level that points to a healthy job market.

THE NUMBERS: Weekly unemployment benefit applications rose 15,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 258,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week average ticked up 1,000 to 240,000.

The number of people receiving benefits fell 39,000 to 2 million, the department said. That's down 8.6 percent from a year earlier.

THE TAKEAWAY: Applications, which are a proxy for layoffs, have been below 300,000, a historically low level, for 80 weeks. The figure had topped 100 weeks but the Labor Department revised the data Thursday.

The figures suggest that relatively few Americans are losing their jobs. In late February, applications fell to 210,000, the lowest since 1969, according to the revised data.

Many businesses complain they are having trouble finding qualified workers to hire for their open jobs, which probably makes layoffs less likely.

KEY DRIVERS: Hiring has been healthy since the beginning of the year, pushing the unemployment rate down a bit.

Employers added an average of 236,500 jobs in January and February, up from a monthly average of about 180,000 last year. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.7 percent in February from 4.8 percent.

Businesses and consumers have been more optimistic since the November elections, but it's not clear if that has translated into more shopping and business investment. Economists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch point out that much of the increase in optimism has occurred among older, middle-income Americans, yet middle-aged, wealthier people drive more spending.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.