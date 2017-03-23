Liberty and Girard firefighters resist consolidation efforts

As leaders from Liberty Township and Girard are getting more serious about the possibility of forming one fire district to protect both communities, firefighters are expressing some reservation about the idea.

Officials from the city and township have scheduled a meeting next week to discuss the consolidation of their fire departments.

Liberty Township Board of Trustees Chairman Stan Nudell tells 21 News that they have been talking about the idea for some time and believes it may be time to conduct a formal study on consolidation.

Currently, Girard has one fire station and the township has two. Nudell says he'd like to find out how many fires each community's fire departments responds to each year in order to help determine if one centrally located fire station would be more cost-effective.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi and city council members have been invited, along with township trustees, and chiefs from both fire departments.

In addition, a representative from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce is expected to be on hand to provide advice on finding ways to fund the feasibility study for little or no cost.

We spoke with Liberty Township Firefighter Union 2075 President, Justin Graham. "Roughly half of us would probably lose our jobs with this consolidation," said Graham.

He said all of the firefighters are also concerned about the possibility of the merger eliminating the Liberty Township ambulance service run by the fire department.

Girard Firefighters Local 1220 President Luke Grunder issued the following statement:

"The idea of a single, central fire station to serve the residents of both Liberty Township and the City of Girard may sound good in theory, but it would prove costly in terms of response times and patient outcome."

"Currently, the Girard Fire Department response times are within 3-5 minutes depending on location of calls and it is our position that the residents would suffer greatly/gravely if a merger and a central fire station are developed. It appears that the only time this merger is discussed is during times of negotiation or times of rebuttal."

More information about the potential plan for the merger will be available after the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Liberty Township Administration Building on Churchill-Hubbard Road.