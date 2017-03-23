Warren awarded grant for downtown surveillance cameras

Funding to install cameras to keep an eye on the downtown Warren area is included in a round of state grants.

The Ohio Development Services Agency announced on Thursday that it is granting $199,780 to purchase 39 surveillance cameras that will be installed at various strategic locations throughout Warren's Central Business District and surrounding neighborhoods.

The effort is a collaboration between the city and Trumbull County.

In addition, Local Government Innovation Council Announces Grants were awarded to other Trumbull County Communities.

A grant of $55,354 will be used by the Niles and McDonald Village Police Departments to purchase a new van to transport prisoners. The van will be equipped with the latest equipment to provide a secure and safe transport of prisoners, according to the grant.

The Champion Township Fire Department has been granted $49,582 to purchase two new cardiac monitors.

The grants are among 47 others totaling $10 million to help local communities across the state enhance public safety and cut costs.