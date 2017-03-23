Warren awarded grant for downtown surveillance cameras - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren awarded grant for downtown surveillance cameras

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Funding to install cameras to keep an eye on the downtown Warren area is included in a round of state grants.

The Ohio Development Services Agency announced on Thursday that it is granting $199,780 to purchase 39 surveillance cameras that will be installed at various strategic locations throughout Warren's Central Business District and surrounding neighborhoods.

The effort is a collaboration between the city and Trumbull County.

In addition, Local Government Innovation Council Announces Grants were awarded to other Trumbull County Communities.

A grant of $55,354 will be used by the Niles and McDonald Village Police Departments to purchase a new van to transport prisoners. The van will be equipped with the latest equipment to provide a secure and safe transport of prisoners, according to the grant.

The Champion Township Fire Department has been granted $49,582 to purchase two new cardiac monitors.

The grants are among 47 others totaling $10 million to help local communities across the state enhance public safety and cut costs.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:49:51 GMT

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

  • Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:47:05 GMT

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

  • Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:08:11 GMT

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Sports ScoresMore>>

  • Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:04:07 GMT

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

  • Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:47:54 GMT
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>

  • Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:39:50 GMT

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms