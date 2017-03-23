Former MVSD chief engineer charged with six felonies - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Former MVSD chief engineer charged with six felonies

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect

The former engineer for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District is charged with six felonies that could bring prison time if he's convicted.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Anthony Vigorito, 41, of Niles with two counts of forgery, two counts of falsification, and two counts of tampering with records.

The charges stem from Vigorito allegedly instructing 26 Youngstown Water Department employees who paid him for a class they needed to attain certification required for a higher rate of pay.

Investigators for the Ohio EPA has said that Vigorito tested the workers and dismissed them from the class before their eight hours were complete.

 Vigorito is accused of falsifying the training certificates by claiming they had taken the courses. 

The workers pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of filing a fraudulent application.

In addition to a $1,000 fine, restitution of $2,000 to the city and community service, the workers agreed to testify against Vigorito, who had served as the MVSD chief engineer from 2014 until last year.

The indictment alleges that Vigorito forged information about the number of hours the workers spent in attempting to earn their certificates of completion.

In addition to a tampering with records charge, Vigorito is also accused of falsifying that information on a document provided to the EPA.

The falsification charges are the most serious. A conviction on that charge alone could bring a prison sentence of up to four years and a $25,000 fine.

21 News reporter Michelle Nicks, who originally broke the story about the Youngstown Water Department, contacted the MVSD and was told that Vigorito was not accepting phone calls.

Vigorito's attorney Marty White was not available.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:49:51 GMT

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

  • Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:47:05 GMT

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

  • Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:08:11 GMT

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Sports ScoresMore>>

  • Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:04:07 GMT

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

  • Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:47:54 GMT
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>

  • Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:39:50 GMT

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms