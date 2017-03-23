Former MVSD chief engineer charged with six felonies

The former engineer for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District is charged with six felonies that could bring prison time if he's convicted.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Anthony Vigorito, 41, of Niles with two counts of forgery, two counts of falsification, and two counts of tampering with records.

The charges stem from Vigorito allegedly instructing 26 Youngstown Water Department employees who paid him for a class they needed to attain certification required for a higher rate of pay.

Investigators for the Ohio EPA has said that Vigorito tested the workers and dismissed them from the class before their eight hours were complete.

Vigorito is accused of falsifying the training certificates by claiming they had taken the courses.

The workers pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of filing a fraudulent application.

In addition to a $1,000 fine, restitution of $2,000 to the city and community service, the workers agreed to testify against Vigorito, who had served as the MVSD chief engineer from 2014 until last year.

The indictment alleges that Vigorito forged information about the number of hours the workers spent in attempting to earn their certificates of completion.

In addition to a tampering with records charge, Vigorito is also accused of falsifying that information on a document provided to the EPA.

The falsification charges are the most serious. A conviction on that charge alone could bring a prison sentence of up to four years and a $25,000 fine.

21 News reporter Michelle Nicks, who originally broke the story about the Youngstown Water Department, contacted the MVSD and was told that Vigorito was not accepting phone calls.

Vigorito's attorney Marty White was not available.