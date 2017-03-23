Golden Eagles win 2nd straight state title and record-tying 8th - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Golden Eagles win 2nd straight state title and record-tying 8th all-time

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) - While the PIAA may have adjusted a few things and added several classifications to its basketball championships, that didn't stop an experienced Kennedy Catholic squad from authoring a repeat.

Flashing all sorts of balance and popping four players into double figures, Kennedy Catholic defeated Girard College of Philadelphia 73-56 in the PIAA Class 1A boys' championship Thursday at Giant Center.

The state championship was the second in a row for Rick Mancino's Golden Eagles (26-2) - Kennedy claimed the Class A title in 2016 - and the eighth overall for the school that sits near the Pennsylvania-Ohio boundary.

Marcin Wiszomirsky cranked out a double-double (19 points/13 rebounds), Maceo Austin collected 16 points, Drew Magestro finished with 15 points and Mohamed Konate banked 11 for the District 10 champions.

Austin, a 6-5 sophomore who is receiving NCAA Division I interest, also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists. Magestro, a 6-3 senior headed for Pitt-Johnstown, also doled out a half-dozen assists for Mancino's Eagles.

An 8-0 spurt at the close of the first fueled by a pair of Austin treys had Kennedy up 16-9 after eight minutes. A 10-4 burst to open the second quarter really opened it up.

Although Girard College was able to draw within six points several times in the third quarter, a Cavaliers group (24-9) without a single senior on its 10-man roster could not climb any closer against Mancino's experienced club.

Daiquan Copeland poured in 26 and snared eight rebounds for Girard College (24-9), the District 1 champions. Clyde Jones' outfit also picked up 16 points from Mikael Jones.

Kennedy Catholic 73, Girard College 56

Girard College (24-9) 56

Kasim Toliver 0 0-1 0; Brandon Smith 2-5 0-0 4; Mikeal Jones 5 6-9 16; Daiquan Copeland 11 4-9 26; Craig Logan 3 0-0 7; Aquil Stewart 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 10-19 56.

3-point goals: C.Logan, Stewart.

Did not score: Samir Logan, Joseph Habersham.

Kennedy Catholic (26-2) 73

Mohamed Konate 3 4-5 11; Maceo Austin 5 4-6 16; Drew Magestro 4 6-7 15; Channing Phillips 2 1-2 5; Marcin Wiszomirsky 9 1-1 19; Manis Norman 1 0-0 2; Clay O'Dell 2 0-0 4; Ike Herster 0 1-2 1. Totals: 26 17-25 73.

3-point goals: Milligan, G.Barnes, Houston 3.

Did not score: Alex Hartwick, Owen Cianci, Sonny Mancino, Ben Taylor, Helon Amos.

Score by quarters

Girard College'9'11'14'22 - 56

Kennedy Catholic'16'14'16'27- 73

