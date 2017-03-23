Stolen National Guard Humvee found in Brookfield garage

Photo is not of the stolen Humvee

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says tips from the public has helped authorities locate and recover a stolen military Humvee in Brookfield.

Troopers say the Humvee, stolen from the National Guard Armory in Stow, Ohio, was found in a garage on State Line Road.

Someone cut through a chain link fence to gain access to a secured area of the armory in Stow on Wednesday.



The Humvee was locked at the time of the theft, but the suspect, or suspects disabled the locking mechanism and drove the vehicle away.

At the time of the theft there were no witnesses or information available.

The stolen Humvee was publicized by wfmj.com, as well as other news outlets, social media and bulletins asking for public assistance.

Tips received by the Ohio State Highway Patrol led to credible information according to the patrol.

Late Friday, Brookfield Police and an Ohio State Highway Patrol Special Response Team obtained a search warrant and located the Humvee in the garage of a vacant home 678 North State Line NE., in Brookfield Township.

The patrol says the investigation into the theft continues and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Trumbull County Dispatch says charges are expected to be filed against an individual Monday.