10 teen boys in custody over Philadelphia subway brawl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia area transit agency says 10 teenage boys are in police custody following a brawl and assault at a subway station last week.

Authorities at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority say the brawl began after a street-level snowball fight around the time public schools let out on March 16. Officials say the teens eventually moved down to the subway station and fought within the group.

They're still looking for an 11th suspect.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel III says his officers will start riding subway train during after-school hours to reduce fights.

Thursday's announcement comes a day after two groups of teenage girls got into altercations that led to one of girl's hair being set on fire near a SEPTA station.

