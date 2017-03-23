USA Hockey begins contacting potential women's replacements

President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president

Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this month

Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for it

A New Jersey community college has fired an adjunct professor after officials say she made racially insensitive comments on Fox News.

A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says national policy on climate change will emerge from U.S. cities, now that President Donald Trump has withdrawn the country from the Paris climate accords.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has told graduating cadets to be ethical and "do the right thing" in the wake of a scandal involving the youth program.

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

USA Hockey is beginning to reach out to potential replacement players in case the women's national team boycotts the upcoming world championships over an ongoing wage dispute.

The organization said in a statement sent to The Associated Press on Thursday night that it's still prioritizing having the original team on the ice. The players responded by saying they're confident younger players stand with them and would not choose to play in the tournament,

USA Hockey informed players' representatives that it will be gauging replacement players' availability for the tournament, which begins March 31 in Plymouth, Michigan. The players said in a statement that they're aware of USA Hockey's attempt to find other players.

Executive director Dave Ogrean said USA Hockey's objective remains having the players picked for the team represent the U.S. and called negotiations this week "productive conversations." The sides met for 10-plus hours in person Monday in an effort to resolve a dispute over wages.

The players said USA Hockey made a "disappointing" counter proposal that was different than they believed was acceptable after Monday's meeting. Players added that they remain resolved to skip the world championships unless there is an agreement, despite the U.S. being the defending champion.

Players are looking for a four-year contract that includes payment outside the six-month Olympic period.

