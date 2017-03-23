Student stranded for 5 days near Grand Canyon grew desperate

Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care law

President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president

Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this month

Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for it

A New Jersey community college has fired an adjunct professor after officials say she made racially insensitive comments on Fox News.

A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says national policy on climate change will emerge from U.S. cities, now that President Donald Trump has withdrawn the country from the Paris climate accords.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has told graduating cadets to be ethical and "do the right thing" in the wake of a scandal involving the youth program.

LAPD chief urges cadets to be ethical in wake of scandal

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - A Texas college student stranded for five days near the Grand Canyon says she was making farewell videos for her family as she grew desperate for help.

Arizona authorities say 24-year-old Amber VanHecke was well-equipped and did everything right after getting lost in a remote area during a solo road trip.

VanHecke said in a Facebook post that she was heading to a hiking trail but was led astray by her maps app and wound up in the middle of nowhere with an empty gas tank.

She told ABC's Good Morning America that she even tried to chase down a truck to no avail.

"I was panicking and crying and sobbing. I was a mess," VanHecke told the show.

VanHecke said nobody had reported her missing because of a miscommunication with her family.

VanHecke didn't have cell phone access. She made large help signs and even tried to start a signal fire, but couldn't.

She eventually hiked for miles to a spot where she had a signal, although the call dropped before Arizona authorities could trace her location.

Still, rescuers had an idea about where she might be, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Rescuers were able to spot her abandoned car using a search helicopter.

VanHecke had left signs on the car detailing where she was headed in search of cell phone signal, and rescuers eventually found her.

VanHecke was treated at a Flagstaff hospital for exposure but is now back in Texas, where she is a student at the University of North Texas.

"Five days ago I thought I was gonna die in the desert and now I'm trying to go to class," she said.

