Dylan gives rare interview, talks Sinatra, Elvis

President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president

Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this month

Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for it

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has told graduating cadets to be ethical and "do the right thing" in the wake of a scandal involving the youth program.

A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer has been injured in an accident while escorting Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade to the city's airport.

The life of a Utah man who ran a recording studio before he was killed in a high-profile attack London attack will be celebrated with the local music he loved.

The lawyer for a black St. Louis police officer who was off-duty when he tried to help in an arrest but was mistakenly shot by a white officer says his client's race factored into it.

By MESFIN FEKADU

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Bob Dylan opened up about his music and songwriting and discussed his relationships with Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and others in a rare and lengthy interview posted exclusively to his website Wednesday.

In the Q&A with author Bill Flanagan , Dylan recalled Sinatra telling him, "'You and me, pal, we got blue eyes, we're from up there ... These other bums are from down here.'"

"I remember thinking that he might be right," added Dylan, who last year was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature, but did not show up to accept the award.

A person close to the Dylan camp, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, said Dylan wanted to do an interview for his website and Flanagan, a writer and former MTV executive, agreed to do it.

"No money or other compensation was involved," the person said.

Of the many superstars who died last year, including Muhammad Ali and Merle Haggard, Dylan said in the interview the deaths hit him hard.

"We were like brothers, we lived on the same street and they all left empty spaces where they used to stand. It's lonesome without them," he said.

When asked about why Presley didn't show up for a recording session with Dylan and George Harrison, he replied: "He did show up - it was us that didn't."

Dylan, 75, said he was also a fan of Amy Winehouse, who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011 at age 27.

"She was the last real individualist around," he said.

Dylan will release a new triple disc album of standards called "Triplicate" on March 31. He said he's a fan of somewhat recent albums from Iggy Pop (2012's "Apres"), Imelda May, Valerie June and The Stereophonics. He also said he enjoyed "Here We Go Again: Celebrating the Genius of Ray Charles," the 2011 tribute album by Willie Nelson and Wynton Marsalis featuring several tracks with Norah Jones.

___

Online:

Full interview with Bob Dylan: http://www.bobdylan.com/news/qa-with-bill-flanagan/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.