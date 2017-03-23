Child and two drivers rushed to hospital after accident in Greene Twp.

Two adults and a child were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after an accident in northern Trumbull County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an SUV ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 46 and 87 in Greene Township.

The SUV had a child inside when it struck a van that was heading south on 46.

Both drivers and the child were taken St. Elizabeth Health Center. There was no word on their condition.