Child and two drivers rushed to hospital after accident in Greene Twp.

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
GREENE TWP., Trumbull Co., Ohio -

Two adults and a child were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after an accident in northern Trumbull County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an SUV ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 46 and 87 in Greene Township. 

The SUV had a child inside when it struck a van that was heading south on 46.

Both drivers and the child were taken St. Elizabeth Health Center. There was no word on their condition.

