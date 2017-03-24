Valley lawmakers react to GOP healthcare bill stalemate

Local Republican Congressman Bill Johnson is encouraged by the negotiations that happened Thursday and the revised healthcare bill's prospects to pass Friday.

Some Valley Democrats and Republicans expressed concern about sticking points that have been in the legislation from the beginning.

Congressman Bill Johnson said that he is very optimistic about the bill's passage after a full conference meeting with fellow Republicans Thursday night.

Johnson told 21 News that the latest revision would repeal the 10 federal mandates for essential health benefits that include maternity care and mental health and substance abuse services.

"We're not saying that they should not be or cannot be included in insurance policy at all. We're saying it's not the federal government's place to tell a state what they have to include," Johnson said.

Instead additional money would go to states for these specific services.

Republican Congressman Mike Kelly said that people in his district don't have much of a choice when it comes to insurance now.

Out of seven counties, five counties have one insurer left.

"That's not choice, that's not freedom and that's certainly if you are talking about healthcare, that is sure as heck not healthy," Kelly commented.

Across the aisle, Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan said that people between the ages of 50 and 64 would see an 800 percent increase in their premiums and any changes to Medicaid expansion would be catastrophic for Ohio's opioid crisis.

"With the opiate crisis we have in our community and around the country to think of getting rid of treatment programs for people who want to get clean is really mind boggling to me," Ryan said.

It is a concern that has brought together Democrats and Republicans.

"I know a lot of senators are unhappy with this whole effort. They see a bigger picture maybe than House members. Senator Portman has joined with Governor Kasich and me in questioning some of the cuts to Medicaid," Brown said.

In a statement, Republican Senator Rob Portman said, "I have outlined my concerns about the current House legislation and the need to protect Ohio's expanded Medicaid population. I will continue my work to ensure that any replacement legislation provides access to quality health coverage, especially for opioid treatment."

Meanwhile Johnson spoke out in support of the bill's plan to phase out the expansion of Medicaid on December 31, 2019. He said, "A lot of those people were forced onto the Medicaid rolls but as the Obamacare job-killing policies end, employers begin to grow and expand and bring in those people back into higher paying jobs, better paying jobs and as the individual market rebounds and as competition kicks in insurance policies begin to come down with the tax credit we're going to be giving folks- the refundable advanceable tax credit- they're going to have help to purchase an insurance policy that's right for them."

At the end of the day, there is still a long road ahead for this bill which would move on to the Senate, if passed in the House.