Boardman woman dies in Youngstown crash

Authorities suspect that alcohol may have played a part in a deadly one-car accident in Youngstown Thursday night.

Police say a car driven by Rachelle Anderson, 43, of Boardman was killed when her car veered off the Interstate 680 exit ramp to Salt Springs Road and crashed.

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office says Anderson died as a result of blunt force injuries.

Although the coroner's office says that alcohol is suspected to have been a factor, results of toxicology have yet to be returned.

The accident temporarily shut down Exit 4B.