Police: Sharon couple saved by son's 9-1-1 call are in rehab

A Sharon couple whose lives may have been saved by a 9-1-1 call placed by their five-year-old child have entered a drug rehabilitation program according to police.

Arrest warrants were issued for the arrests of Sarah Williams and Timothy Kolsky after the two failed to show up for a court hearing on Wednesday.

Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith tells 21 News that authorities have been told that the two did not appear before the judge because they had entered rehab.

Williams and Kolsky, both 30-years-old, were charged after their five-year-old son called emergency dispatch earlier this month because he couldn't wake-up them up and was worried they had died.

Police found the parents suffering from drug overdoses in a closet at their apartment on East Connelly Boulevard.

According to police, Kolsky, Jr. had overdosed on heroin and Williams was under the influence of painkillers.

First responders administered the opiate overdose antidote Narcan to revive Kolsky, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Williams, who told officers she had taken 30 milligrams of the pain medication Roxicodone, is also charged with endangering as well as two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chief Smith says the two are still expected to be in court to answer charges when they complete rehabilitation.