Witness: Masked gunmen killed Youngstown man in his East Side home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A witness tells Youngstown police that she was at the East Side home when two men wearing masks fatally shot one man and wounded a woman.

Ronald Lewis, 49, was shot to death in the upstairs bedroom of his home in the 1300 block of Atkinson Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

A woman identifying herself as Lewis' sister told police dispatchers she was in the house when the armed intruders wearing ski masks went upstairs, shot Lewis, and 40-year-old Tracey Lewis, then ran out of the house.  Tracey Lewis was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for the treatment of her wounds.

Police say Ronald Lewis is the half-brother of 40-year-old Javel Bates who was shot on Josephine Street on March 8.

Javel Bates passed away at the hospital on Wednesday.

The Mahoning County Coroner is waiting for the results of an autopsy that was conducted on Bates Friday.

