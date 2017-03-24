Witness: Masked gunmen killed Youngstown man in his East Side home

A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp.More >>
Organizers of the Hot Rod Super Nationals at the Canfield Fairgrounds overcame some rainy weather on Friday to end with a strong finish by Sunday.More >>
Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.More >>
Brian Dozier hit a leadoff homer off closer Cody Allen to break an eighth-inning tie and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians for the second straight day, 4-2 on Saturday.More >>
Federico Higuain scored two more goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Saturday night.More >>
Jordy Mercer and Josh Harrison homered and starter Gerrit Cole pitched six innings, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.More >>
SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.More >>
Weather officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Pennsylvania during Friday's storms, causing some property damage but no reported injuries.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
