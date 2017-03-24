Softball: YSU vs. Bonaventure

Sophomore Paige Geanangel had a no-hitter for 6.1 innings and finished with a one-hit shutout to lead the Youngstown State softball team to a doubleheader sweep of St. Bonaventure on Thursday afternoon at the YSU Softball Field.

The Penguins defeated the Bonnies, 5-0, in the opener and 1-0 in the nightcap to improve to 8-17 overall while the Bonnies fall to 7-18.

In game two, Geanangel retired the first nine batters she faced and did not allow a hit until one out in the top of the seventh inning.

The Penguins scored their lone run on an error in the bottom of the third inning. Demi Ann Patonis led off the inning with a single to right field and scored on a fielding error.

In the opener, the Penguins scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the bottom of the second for all of the games scoring.

Freshman Maddi Lusk tossed a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts.

Senior Sarah Dowd's two-out, two-run double to center gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead. Dowd stole third and scored on Lusk's single to left field.

In the bottom of the second, Lexi Zappitelli and Hannah Lucas each scored on wild pitches to seal the Penguins 5-0 win.

Youngstown State opens Horizon League play with a doubleheader against Oakland, Friday, March 24 at 4 p.m.

Source: Youngstown State University