Austintown racino adding more space, more VLT's

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course announced on Friday that it is increasing the size of its gaming floor.

The expansion will allow for the addition of 50 new Video Lottery Terminals, bringing the total number of games on the property to 1,030.

The expansion to the gaming floor will also include a high-limit area for guests near the Rodeo Drive gift shop.

The first eight weeks of the 10-week project will consist of expanding the gaming floor within the current facility, while the final two weeks will focus on the development of the high-limit area, according to a news release.

“This expansion to the gaming floor will not only add to the excitement of our property but will also provide a comfortable area for our high-limit players,” said Mike Galle, General Manager of Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course.

Since opening with 850 VLT machines, Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley has added nearly 200 additional gaming devices through a previous gaming floor expansion in 2015, as well as a smoking patio expansion in 2016, which added 73 VLT machines.

Construction is scheduled to begin on March 27, 2017, nd will conclude in early June.

Guests will not experience any interruptions on the gaming floor during construction according to Hollywood Gaming.