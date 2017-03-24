Edible and drinkable pot found during Ohio Turnpike traffic stop

A routine traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike led to what state troopers say is thousands of dollars worth of marijuana, marijuana edibles, and THC-infused Kool-Aid.

Troopers who pulled over a Chevy Impala last week in Summit County for not driving in the proper lanes reports that they could smell marijuana in the car.

They searched the car, including the trunk where they found two pounds of what they say was high-grade marijuana.

In addition, they found two marijuana cookies and two quarts of what troopers say was Kool-Aid infused with Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the chemical in marijuana that causes the high.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol places the street value of the stash at $10,000

The driver of the car, Kyle A. Simms, 23, of Taylor, Mich., was charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.