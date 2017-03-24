Former Youngstown Bottom Dollar store to become community health clinic

New access to health care will be coming to the south side of Youngstown.

The former Bottom Dollar store on Glenwood Avenue will become a new One Health Ohio clinic.

The CEO says they plan to turn the 18,000 square foot building into a full-service community clinic.

"We plan to have a full service medical clinic, dental clinic, behavioral health. We'll have a food distribution site there, and we're looking at doing OB/GYN. We're partnering with Mercy Health on that, "said Dr. Ronald Dwinnells, CEO of One Health Ohio.

One Health Ohio has been around for 30 years providing community health services for the uninsured and the underinsured.

It also operates a clinic on Wick Avenue in Youngstown.