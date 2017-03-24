Shot fired into Warren home as family slept inside

A Warren man tells police that someone fired a shot into his house while he and his family was inside.

The man who lives at a home on the 500 block of Washington Street NE tells an officer that he, his girlfriend, their four-year-old and five-month-old sons were in the living room at around 1:00 a.m. Friday when he heard the sounds of gunshots and breaking glass.

The man tells police he looked outside the home after the shooting but didn't see anyone.

Officers found a hole in the picture window, but no one in the home was injured.

Police gathered a piece of evidence described as a “projectile” that the man says he found in the baby's crib.

The man told police that he doesn't have problems with anyone, but said he had questioned two federal agents who pulled into his driveway earlier in the day.

He said they told him they weren't looking him and told him to go back inside the house.