Valley lawmakers react to GOP decision to pull health care bill

State and Federal lawmakers representing the Valley are speaking out after GOP leaders pulled their attempt at a new health care bill.

Both sides of the political line acknowledge the county's health care system needs work. But, when they'll go back to the negotiation table remains unknown.

For now, the Affordable Care Act remains law, President Trump said that's fine.

"I've been saying for the last year and a half that the best thing we can do politically speaking is let Obamacare explode," said President Trump.

The president believes Obamacare will "explode" and force Congress to come up with something better.

State Senator Joe Schiavoni weighed-in. "I think it's a major, major mistake. Healthcare is something that's important to almost every single Ohioan and ever single American in one way or another and we have to get it right. So keep working on it, keep grinding it out," said Schiavoni.

Just back from Washington D.C., Congressman Tim Ryan said he'd like Republicans to help work out the issues with Obamacare rather than stand firm to repeal and replace.

"You're not doing a business deal in New York where you can screw somebody over and throw them to the wolves and move on to the next one," said Ryan. "He's married to the Congress for three and half more years. He's got to get it done and he's got to build those relationships, so he can't be playing the blame game."

On the other side of the vote, Congressman Bill Johnson said in a statement, "I believe the House missed a historic opportunity to reverse the pain that Obamacare has inflicted on the American people."

Congressman Mike Kelly said, "We're not giving up on it, though, we owe the American people something that they worked very hard for and for any of us to walk away with our heads down, no."

