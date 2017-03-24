Home burglary suspect tells Canfield police he's a heroin addict

A Youngstown man who confessed to burglarizing one Canfield home and breaking into a second home, also told police that he is addicted to heroin.

Mitchell Glay, 28, was arrested on Thursday by U.S. Marshals and taken to the Canfield Police Department for questioning.

According to a police report, after admitting that he is a heroin addict, Glay told a detective that he burglarized a home on Greenmont Drive on February 27.

Glay told police he was sure no one would be at the house because he had previously done some construction work at the location and knew when the owner was likely to be away.

He then told the detective that he was driven by Brandon Hill to another home on Russo Drive, which he said he chose at random.

Glay says Hill rang the doorbell. When no one answered the bell, Glay says he broke through the back door and went inside where he was confronted by the homeowner.

According to police, Glay says he apologized to the homeowner and quickly left the property.

The homeowner was able to give police a partial description of the suspects and the vehicle that had been in front of his home but was unable to get a license plate number

Glay says Hill picked him up about a block away and the two went to pawn shop to sell the items taken during the first break-in.

Glay was booked into the Mahoning County jail on burglary charges and faces a court hearing on Friday.

Hill was arrested on March 4th at his Springfield Township home following a standoff with police and remains jailed on burglary and obstruction of justice charges,

He has also been indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury on drug charges.