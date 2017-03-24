Kennedy Catholic brings home the State Championship trophy

A Valley team brought home a state championship trophy for the 2nd year in a row.

Dozens of people cheered outside of Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage as the team arrived back from Hershey around 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles beat Girard College, a team from the eastern side of Pennsylvania.

The players told 21 News the support from fans and the community has been amazing.

"It was great everyone came out to see us. You know, I am thankful for it and we are going to try to do it again next year," said sophomore player Maceo Austin.

The senior players said they are proud to end their high school career with a PIAA Class A State Championship.

"I'm sad that it's all over now and it's just a good feeling to say your last game, that you won it," said senior Drew Magestro.

Magestro and other seniors will go on to play in college.