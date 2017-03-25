Car strikes pole, flees scene in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Car strikes pole, flees scene in Youngstown

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police and Ohio Edison were called to the scene of a pole that was struck by a car Saturday morning. 

A witness tells 21 News that the driver seemed to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, then fled the scene. 

The accident happened on South Avenue, across from Cameron Street, just a few blocks away from the I-680 ramp.

Part of the road was closed off, but passable. 

Ohio Edison says they were out there fixing the pole for several hours. 

According to Ohio Edison's outage map, there were 30 customers without power in Youngstown.

Power was restored around 1:30 p.m.


 

