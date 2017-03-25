Cortland business owner has entrepreneurship in her DNA

A 66-year-old woman has been secretly indicted for the murder of a three-year-old boy from Warren. Lynette Talley was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Monday morning on charges of murder, felonious assault, one count of endangering children, and one count of child abuse. Authorities tell 21 News that the charges stem from the death of Amari Allen, whose parents had lost custody of him. According to police logs, Talley drove the three-year-old to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren af...More >>
Two men from Mahoning County won't spend any time in prison for illegally importing anabolic steroids from China. A federal judge on Monday sentenced James A. Cleeland, 50, of Berlin Center, and Christopher M. Stanec, 40, of Canfield, to three years probation for conspiring to import and distribute steroids. The men were charged in February and subsequently pleaded guilty to the charges. The government says that back in 2013 the two imported more than 298 grams of anabolic steroids...More >>
A judge has set bond at $10 million each for two people charged in connection with the shooting death of a woman whose body was found on Youngstown's West Side last week.More >>
Over 1 billion snaps are sent each day from over 165 million daily users, but now a new feature may have you rethinking how much you use the app. The new feature introduced last week is known as the "Snap Map" which allows users to share their location and others to view that location. You can also view hot spots locations where others have snapped frequently. The problem for many has quickly become not realizing that the location settings are on and the app tr...More >>
The Youngstown chapter of the NAACP says it's very happy with the work of the Youngstown City School's CEO.More >>
State College blanked the Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.More >>
Randal Grichuk homered in his return to the majors, Yadier Molina had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Sunday night.More >>
Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.More >>
Brian Dozier hit a leadoff homer off closer Cody Allen to break an eighth-inning tie and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians for the second straight day, 4-2 on Saturday.More >>
Federico Higuain scored two more goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Saturday night.More >>
SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.More >>
Weather officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Pennsylvania during Friday's storms, causing some property damage but no reported injuries.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
