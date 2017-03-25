Cortland business owner has entrepreneurship in her DNA - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cortland business owner has entrepreneurship in her DNA

Posted: Updated:
By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect
CORTLAND, Ohio -

Just Pizzelles in Cortland has become almost a household name over the last couple years, but you can trace the owner's success back to a family tree filled with entrepreneurs.

Christina Benton owns Just Pizzelles and that family tree has a lot of branches.

"There's a Sponsler here, a Durig over here," said Christina.

Woven into that DNA, somehow, is an entrepreneurial spirit. You can look at black-and-white photos of the old Durig's Market on 422 or the five of eleven Durig kids who owned their own businesses, including Christina's mom.

"We had a plumbing store," said Pamela King, Christina's mother. "That's where she grew up when she was little and where she slept in her bed under the counter."

"I had to have real stuff to play with," said Benton. "Toys were not good enough. So I always set up an office. Ever since I can remember, I played office or store. I made up my own stories and I had to have a real cash register."

But which business she'd go into, that was the question. Between her aunts and uncles and 13 cousins who ran their own business, they had everything covered, from pet groomers to fashion designers.

"A lot of them are construction. A lot of her brothers are construction," said Benton. "Retail, wholesale. I'm surprisingly the only bakery."

So when Christina decided to add her name to that ever-growing list, having family members who'd been through it took away a little bit of the fear associated with opening your own business.

"One of her sisters talked me into this idea," said Benton. "She was a very successful retail business owner back in the day. For her to give me the idea, I was like 'Wait. She kind of knows her stuff.' She was kind of ahead of her time when she did her things."

That's how Just Pizzelles was born. Now, Christina has her own daughter in the shop, using the same kitchen set she had as a little girl and planting the seed for the next generation.

That doesn't mean the torch is ever fully passed, though.

"Well, now I may venture into a new business," said King. "We're not gonna say what it is, but there's nothing on the food market like it. We've already checked out cold packers. I'm not going to quit, I'm gonna keep going. Retire isn't in our vocabulary."

Just like working for someone else isn't in their genes. Generations of entrepreneurs in the family, with generations still to come.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Woman charged with murdering Warren 3-year-old

    Woman charged with murdering Warren 3-year-old

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:36:24 GMT

    A 66-year-old woman has been secretly indicted for the murder of a three-year-old boy from Warren. Lynette Talley was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Monday morning on charges of murder, felonious assault, one count of endangering children, and one count of child abuse. Authorities tell 21 News that the charges stem from the death of Amari Allen, whose parents had lost custody of him. According to police logs, Talley drove the three-year-old to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren af...

    More >>

    A 66-year-old woman has been secretly indicted for the murder of a three-year-old boy from Warren. Lynette Talley was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Monday morning on charges of murder, felonious assault, one count of endangering children, and one count of child abuse. Authorities tell 21 News that the charges stem from the death of Amari Allen, whose parents had lost custody of him. According to police logs, Talley drove the three-year-old to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren af...

    More >>

  • Canfield and Berlin Center men sentenced for importing steroids

    Canfield and Berlin Center men sentenced for importing steroids

    Two men from Mahoning County won't spend any time in prison for illegally importing anabolic steroids from China. A federal judge on Monday sentenced James A. Cleeland, 50, of Berlin Center, and Christopher M. Stanec, 40, of Canfield, to three years probation for conspiring to import and distribute steroids. The men were charged in February and subsequently pleaded guilty to the charges. The government says that back in 2013 the two imported more than 298 grams of anabolic steroids...

    More >>

    Two men from Mahoning County won't spend any time in prison for illegally importing anabolic steroids from China. A federal judge on Monday sentenced James A. Cleeland, 50, of Berlin Center, and Christopher M. Stanec, 40, of Canfield, to three years probation for conspiring to import and distribute steroids. The men were charged in February and subsequently pleaded guilty to the charges. The government says that back in 2013 the two imported more than 298 grams of anabolic steroids...

    More >>

  • $10,000,000 bond set for Youngstown murder suspects

    $10,000,000 bond set for Youngstown murder suspects

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:35:04 GMT

     A judge has set bond at $10 million each for two people charged in connection with the shooting death of a woman whose body was found on Youngstown's West Side last week. 

    More >>

     A judge has set bond at $10 million each for two people charged in connection with the shooting death of a woman whose body was found on Youngstown's West Side last week. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms