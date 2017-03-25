Job growth slow to catch up with declining population - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Job growth slow to catch up with declining population

Posted: Updated:
By Lindsay McCoy, Reporter
Connect

The latest census report shows the Valley saw its largest population decline last year since 2010.

Figures released earlier this week show more than 6,300 people left the Mahoning and Shenango valley region between July of 2015 and July of 2016.

Mike Hripko, Associate Vice President for Research at Youngstown State University, says the area is still seeing the after effects of mass job loss surrounding the steel industry in the 1970s.

While jobs are coming back to the area, Hripko says more needs to be done to grow the economy at a faster pace.

"We're seeing an increase in jobs, but it's coming at a slow pace. We have to accelerate that," Hripko said on WFMJ Weekend Today.

While he's not sure if the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline will have a direct impact on our local economy, Hripko says it's possible some local manufacturers could benefit from the project.

