Champion family comes home to find house on fire

Flames caused heavy damage to a home in Champion Township Saturday morning.

The fire broke out through the roof of the home on Airport Road just after 1:00 a.m., according to a press release from the Champion Township Fire Department.

Fire Chief John Hickey says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the five occupants notified Trumbull County 911 when they arrived home to find the house smoking.

Police first on the scene saw smoke billowing from the roof.

Fire officials say the fire started in the attic and was quickly extinguished.

The cause is under investigation by the Trumbull County Fire Investigative Unit.

However, the cause could have been an electrical issue, according to the release.

Smoke detectors were activated in the home and functioning properly.

Loss from smoke, fire and water damage to the home is estimated at around $70,000.

Champion was assisted by crews from four other fire departments including Bristol, Bazetta, Southington, and Farmington.