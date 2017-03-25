Champion family comes home to find house on fire

As the company that supplies heating and cooling to businesses in Downtown Youngstown announced that is being sold, word has come out that some of its employees have not been paid for several days. 21 News received a tip from someone claiming that paychecks from Youngstown Thermal are five days late. Youngstown Mayor John McNally says he is aware of the payroll issue at Youngstown Thermal and tells 21 News that he is hoping for a long-term solution for the company. The information ...More >>
A Columbiana company is purchasing a Salem manufacturing corporation after the latter was placed under receivership on June 21. Compco Industries is acquiring Quaker Manufacturing Corporation's assets following two weeks of negotiations. The transaction became final on Friday. The company name will now be Compco Quaker Manufacturing Inc. No other changes are expected for those working at or patronizing the business. Rick Fryda, the president and CEO of Comp...More >>
A Cortland man has pleaded guilty to all charges stemming from the traffic death of a woman who was jogging along a Fowler Township road last year.More >>
State College blanked the Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.More >>
Randal Grichuk homered in his return to the majors, Yadier Molina had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Sunday night.More >>
Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.More >>
Brian Dozier hit a leadoff homer off closer Cody Allen to break an eighth-inning tie and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians for the second straight day, 4-2 on Saturday.More >>
Federico Higuain scored two more goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Saturday night.More >>
SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.More >>
Weather officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Pennsylvania during Friday's storms, causing some property damage but no reported injuries.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
