Republican John Kasich leads charge for balanced budget vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

Republican John Kasich is not abandoning his goal of a federal balanced-budget amendment. The Ohio governor says it's ever more important as the U.S. national debt ticks toward $20 trillion.

Kasich tells The Associated Press the issue isn't partisan but critical to sustained economic prosperity.

As a 2016 presidential contender, Kasich pledged to balance the federal budget within eight years. He hasn't let his failed White House dampen his passion on the issue. He helped persuade Wyoming last month to become the 29th state to request a balanced budget convention. With 34 needed, he's turning next to Idaho, Arizona, Kentucky, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

The John Birch Society is among opposition groups. It calls a constitutional convention "a potentially disastrous event" for one of the nation's founding documents.

