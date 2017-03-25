Mahoning mayors meet to discuss taxes, community issues

Mayors from across the Valley came together Friday evening to get a better idea of what could be coming down the road for Valley communities.

The local Mayor's Association, titled the Mahoning River Corridor Mayors' Association, consists of nine mayors.

The group meets a few times each year with area lawmakers.

Guests for the event included U.S. Senator Joe Schiavoni and State Representative John Boccieri.

Friday's meeting focused on a variety of topics, with one being a concern over potential changes to how tax dollars are passed down to the local level.

"Based on the condition of your city will be contingent of the level of funding you would get from local governments, which took us by surprise," said Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker. "The better you do, the less you're going to get I guess, but you still may need those revenues to operate."

The group also talked about issues surrounding led contamination, license plate fees and infrastructure dollars.

