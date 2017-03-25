Mahoning mayors meet to discuss taxes, community issues - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning mayors meet to discuss taxes, community issues

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

Mayors from across the Valley came together Friday evening to get a better idea of what could be coming down the road for Valley communities.

The local Mayor's Association, titled the Mahoning River Corridor Mayors' Association, consists of nine mayors. 

The group meets a few times each year with area lawmakers. 

Guests for the event included U.S. Senator Joe Schiavoni and State Representative John Boccieri.

Friday's meeting focused on a variety of topics, with one being a concern over potential changes to how tax dollars are passed down to the local level.

"Based on the condition of your city will be contingent of the level of funding you would get from local governments, which took us by surprise," said Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker. "The better you do, the less you're going to get I guess, but you still may need those revenues to operate."

The group also talked about issues surrounding led contamination, license plate fees and infrastructure dollars.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • PA Senator hopes to stop sale of Shenango property

    PA Senator hopes to stop sale of Shenango property

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:09:38 GMT

    A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate.  Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday.  The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years.  Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...

    More >>

    A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate.  Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday.  The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years.  Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...

    More >>

  • Israeli doctor who treats Syrian refugees speaks in Youngstown

    Israeli doctor who treats Syrian refugees speaks in Youngstown

    Lawmakers and resettlement advocates say the travel ban hurts Syrian refugees. One man who treats Syrian refugees in Israel spoke in Youngstown Monday night at the Jewish Community Center. Dr. Arie Eisenman is the Head of Emergency Medicine at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, Israel. Injured Syrians have received life saving medical care at his hospital soon after the civil war began in that country. "Most of the medical infrastructure in Syria doesn't exist anymore. M...More >>
    Lawmakers and resettlement advocates say the travel ban hurts Syrian refugees. One man who treats Syrian refugees in Israel spoke in Youngstown Monday night at the Jewish Community Center. Dr. Arie Eisenman is the Head of Emergency Medicine at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, Israel. Injured Syrians have received life saving medical care at his hospital soon after the civil war began in that country. "Most of the medical infrastructure in Syria doesn't exist anymore. M...More >>

  • Mahoning County closes dispatch center

    Mahoning County closes dispatch center

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:24:07 GMT
    Two new dispatch centers opened to combat calls after the Mahoning County dispatch center closed its doors. Calls will now be routed to centers located in Boardman and Austintown. Workers have been preparing for the change by adjusting radio signals and redirecting cell towers.  The old non-emergency number, (330) 740-2370 is ineffective as of Monday morning.  Callers should now dial (330) 259-1731 if they want to reach the Mahoning County dispatch. More >>
    Two new dispatch centers opened to combat calls after the Mahoning County dispatch center closed its doors. Calls will now be routed to centers located in Boardman and Austintown. Workers have been preparing for the change by adjusting radio signals and redirecting cell towers.  The old non-emergency number, (330) 740-2370 is ineffective as of Monday morning.  Callers should now dial (330) 259-1731 if they want to reach the Mahoning County dispatch. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms