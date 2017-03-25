New YSU signs to adorn campus streets - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New YSU signs to adorn campus streets

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Something new at Youngstown State University will let motorists and visitors know that they are in Penguin Land.

New red and white signs with a large 'Y' will now identify all streets on campus. 

The university paid about $9,000 for 60 signs, and the city installed them. 

The university is funding the new signs and it's part of a new wider signage program underway across the campus.  
 

