Sources: Jerrod Calhoun expected to be named men's hoop coach at YSU

It appears Youngstown State has found their new men's basketball coach.

Multiple sources tell Sports Director Dana Balash that Fairmont State basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun expected to officially accept the position within the next few days.

A YSU spokesman told 21 Sports, "The process is continuing."

Calhoun's Falcons lost in the Division II National Championship game today and finished the campaign 32-3.

Calhoun has been at Fairmont State since 2012 and has had five straight 20 win seasons.

He's taken the Falcons to three straight Division II NCAA Tournaments and has a record of 132-38.

He's a graduate of Villa Angela Saint Joseph's High School in Cleveland and played at Cleveland State under Rollie Massimino.

Calhoun served as an assistant under Bob Huggins at West Virginia and Cincinnati.

