Hope for Recovery addiction event in Trumbull County draws hund - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hope for Recovery addiction event in Trumbull County draws hundreds

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
CHAMPION TWP., Ohio -

More than 200 people gathered in the auditorium of the Kent State University Trumbull Campus Saturday for the 4th Annual Hope for Recovery from Addiction event.  

The event focused on family members or friends who have a loved one in the grips of addiction.

"I think often times we feel hopeless whether we are the addict losing the fight in recovery or whether we are the family member who is just watching the wreck," said Ted St. John, a speaker at the event who struggled with addiction.  

"I have seen countless stories including my own where we come back you know, with help," said St. John. 

The goal of the gathering was to let family or friends of those struggling with addiction know that the is hope for recovery.

St. John said he hopes sharing what he learned through recovery will help others 

"Go to meetings, get a sponsor, and pick a home group," said St. John. 

With more than thirty local organizations and resources on hand, organizers said they want the community to understand people can overcome addiction. 

"We want people to know people can change addicts can and do recover and that families can heal," stated event chairperson Bonnie Wilson.

21 News Anchor Jenn Brindisi was the emcee of the event.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Preservation project underway on State Route 11 in Columbiana County

    Preservation project underway on State Route 11 in Columbiana County

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 5:02 AM EDT2017-06-27 09:02:25 GMT

    State Route 11 is getting a facelift in Columbiana County. The Ohio Department of Transportation began microsurfacing and chip sealing six miles of State Route 11 on Monday morning.  The area between Lisbon/SR 154 Exit and the Columbiana Leetonia/SR 558 Exit will be subject to the preservation treatments.  According to ODOT, microsurfacing and chip sealing treatments lower cost of road maintenance in the long term, allowing them to resurface more roads with the savings.

    More >>

    State Route 11 is getting a facelift in Columbiana County. The Ohio Department of Transportation began microsurfacing and chip sealing six miles of State Route 11 on Monday morning.  The area between Lisbon/SR 154 Exit and the Columbiana Leetonia/SR 558 Exit will be subject to the preservation treatments.  According to ODOT, microsurfacing and chip sealing treatments lower cost of road maintenance in the long term, allowing them to resurface more roads with the savings.

    More >>

  • Lawmaker tries to stop sale of Shenango property to Islamic company

    Lawmaker tries to stop sale of Shenango property to Islamic company

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-06-27 08:44:40 GMT

    A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate.  Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday.  The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years.  Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...

    More >>

    A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate.  Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday.  The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years.  Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...

    More >>

  • Budget office sees 22 million fewer covered with Senate bill

    Budget office sees 22 million fewer covered with Senate bill

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 5:53 AM EDT2017-06-27 09:53:54 GMT
    Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.More >>
    Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms