Hope for Recovery addiction event in Trumbull County draws hundreds

More than 200 people gathered in the auditorium of the Kent State University Trumbull Campus Saturday for the 4th Annual Hope for Recovery from Addiction event.

The event focused on family members or friends who have a loved one in the grips of addiction.

"I think often times we feel hopeless whether we are the addict losing the fight in recovery or whether we are the family member who is just watching the wreck," said Ted St. John, a speaker at the event who struggled with addiction.

"I have seen countless stories including my own where we come back you know, with help," said St. John.

The goal of the gathering was to let family or friends of those struggling with addiction know that the is hope for recovery.

St. John said he hopes sharing what he learned through recovery will help others

"Go to meetings, get a sponsor, and pick a home group," said St. John.

With more than thirty local organizations and resources on hand, organizers said they want the community to understand people can overcome addiction.

"We want people to know people can change addicts can and do recover and that families can heal," stated event chairperson Bonnie Wilson.

21 News Anchor Jenn Brindisi was the emcee of the event.