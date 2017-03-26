Woman dies in Farrell house fire

One person has died in a house fire in Farrell.

According to Mercer County Coroner, John Libonati, 46-year-old Regina Norris died at the scene.

Firefighters were called to 1141 Wallis Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

The coroner told 21 News that Norris was found on the second floor of the home.

Investigators say the fire started on the first floor.

Libonati is still waiting for toxicology results but it is suspected that Norris died of smoke inhalation.

The room where Norris was found by firefighters was damaged heavily by smoke, according to the coroner.

No one else was home at the time of the fire and no others were injured.

The state fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.