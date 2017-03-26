Woman dies in Farrell house fire - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Woman dies in Farrell house fire

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
FARRELL, Pa. -

One person has died in a house fire in Farrell. 

According to Mercer County Coroner, John Libonati, 46-year-old Regina Norris died at the scene.

Firefighters were called to 1141 Wallis Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

The coroner told 21 News that Norris was found on the second floor of the home.

Investigators say the fire started on the first floor.

Libonati is still waiting for toxicology results but it is suspected that Norris died of smoke inhalation.

The room where Norris was found by firefighters was damaged heavily by smoke, according to the coroner.

No one else was home at the time of the fire and no others were injured.

The state fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Preservation project underway on State Route 11 in Columbiana County

    Preservation project underway on State Route 11 in Columbiana County

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 5:02 AM EDT2017-06-27 09:02:25 GMT

    State Route 11 is getting a facelift in Columbiana County. The Ohio Department of Transportation began microsurfacing and chip sealing six miles of State Route 11 on Monday morning.  The area between Lisbon/SR 154 Exit and the Columbiana Leetonia/SR 558 Exit will be subject to the preservation treatments.  According to ODOT, microsurfacing and chip sealing treatments lower cost of road maintenance in the long term, allowing them to resurface more roads with the savings.

    More >>

    State Route 11 is getting a facelift in Columbiana County. The Ohio Department of Transportation began microsurfacing and chip sealing six miles of State Route 11 on Monday morning.  The area between Lisbon/SR 154 Exit and the Columbiana Leetonia/SR 558 Exit will be subject to the preservation treatments.  According to ODOT, microsurfacing and chip sealing treatments lower cost of road maintenance in the long term, allowing them to resurface more roads with the savings.

    More >>

  • Lawmaker tries to stop sale of Shenango property to Islamic company

    Lawmaker tries to stop sale of Shenango property to Islamic company

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-06-27 08:44:40 GMT

    A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate.  Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday.  The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years.  Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...

    More >>

    A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate.  Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday.  The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years.  Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...

    More >>

  • Budget office sees 22 million fewer covered with Senate bill

    Budget office sees 22 million fewer covered with Senate bill

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 5:53 AM EDT2017-06-27 09:53:54 GMT
    Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.More >>
    Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms