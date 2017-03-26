Three hospitalized from head-on crash in Youngstown

A head-on crash in Youngstown sent three people to the hospital and shut down a portion of East Federal Street Saturday night.

Police say an SUV went left of center and crashed into a car in the oncoming lane, just east of Andrews Avenue.

Three people were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Police at the scene told 21 News that the victim's injuries are not life threatening.

The names of the victims are not yet available.

The stretch of road was closed while police were on the scene.

Traffic investigators are still completing reports on the accident.