H.S. baseball and lacrosse scores

H.S. baseball and lacrosse scores

H.S. Baseball

Campbell 14 Leetonia 2

Maplewood 8 Lowellville 0

Maplewood 13 Lowellville 2

South Range 4 Boardman 3 F-10

Champion 13 Columbus Academy 2

Champion 9 Columbus Academy 4

McDonald 0 Girard 7

H.S. Softball

Campbell 4 Leetonia 3

Liberty 2 Crestview 12

H.S. Lacrosse | Boys

Green 20 Canfield 7 

