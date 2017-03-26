Two people escape morning house fire in Campbell

Two people safely made it out of their home after flames broke out on 4th Street in Campbell Sunday morning.

Authorities tell 21 News a candle on an end table fell behind a bed, catching it on fire around 6:30 a.m.

Smoke detectors woke the two occupants inside the home and they were able to escape the flames.

Fire crews had the fire under control, but the amount of damage caused will add up to about $20,000.