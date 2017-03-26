Section of Trumbull Co. MetroParks to close for construction - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Section of Trumbull Co. MetroParks to close for construction

WARREN, Ohio -

The Trumbull County MetroParks District announced it will be adding improvements to the North Road Nature Preserve Trailhead parking lot in Warren.

A MetroParks news release says the project proposes to reconstruct the existing parking lot and access drive located at the northeast corner of the Candlelight Drive and Harvard Drive intersection. 

The work will begin Monday, March 27 and the lot will reopen once construction is completed.

