Salem car crash sends three juveniles to hospital

SALEM, Ohio -

A car crash in Columbiana County Saturday sent three juveniles to the hospital, two of whom were transported by medical helicopter.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that around noon, a vehicle driven by a juvenile with two other juveniles in the back seat was traveling westbound on Georgetown Road in Salem.

OSP says the vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and was then struck on the side by another vehicle traveling northbound on State Route 45. 

Troopers say two of the juveniles were life-flighted to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, while one was taken by ambulance.

Troopers say the three do not have any life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the vehicle that struck the three juveniles, 47-year-old Traci Sneltzer, was released at the scene. 

Troopers say charges will not be filed until the juvenile driver is released from the hospital.

