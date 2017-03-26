Bribery trial paints stark picture of Pennsylvania politics

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The testimony of former Pennsylvania State Treasurer Rob McCord is painting a stark portrait of how political, and official, business gets done in a state without campaign finance limits and with a Legislature that has no intention of stemming the political money flow.

In short, it suggests how much revolves around the people who are able to make big campaign donations.

Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, of Allegheny County, says it's getting out of hand. He says more and more money is pouring into politics and stopping regular people from running.

McCord is a cooperating witness in the FBI's pay-to-play investigation of Pennsylvania government. He gave four days of testimony in a bribery trial of a wealthy investment adviser who had sought to expand his investment business with the state.

