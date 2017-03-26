Man charged in nightclub parking lot shooting that killed 1

David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.More >>
State College blanked the Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.
Randal Grichuk homered in his return to the majors, Yadier Molina had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Sunday night.
Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.
Brian Dozier hit a leadoff homer off closer Cody Allen to break an eighth-inning tie and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians for the second straight day, 4-2 on Saturday.
Cleveland's mayor plans to raise the minimum wage for city-paid employees to $15 an hour by next spring.
Officials say some of a chemical spilled at a Ford Motor Company plant in northern Ohio entered Lake Erie but isn't considered a serious health hazard for humans.
A judge will permit a teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.
Officials say a research center at Penn State aiming to prevent child abuse and improve treatment should open in a few months.
A hospital and health care system based in western Pennsylvania is dealing with a cyberattack that's being described as "widespread."
Federal prosecutors say a 90-year-old man who escaped from a Maryland prison in 1970 has been indicted for Social Security fraud in Philadelphia.
A Pennsylvania homeowner who plays taps through loudspeakers every night must limit the activity.
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man who they say struck a trooper with his car during a traffic stop.
A Pennsylvania police chief has been hospitalized following a fireworks accident at the town's fireman's carnival.
Pennsylvania State Police have been investigating the death of an 8-year-old girl who was riding on an all-terrain vehicle driven by her father.
A South Carolina couple is looking for some bigger baby clothes after their son was born at a whopping 14.4 pounds.
Facebook says it deleted about 600,000 posts in the last two months as the social media giant seeks to crack down on what it considers to be hateful posts.
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin is accusing The New York Times of defamation over an editorial that linked one of her political action committee ads to the mass shooting that severely wounded then-Arizona...
A bankruptcy court filing shows the estates of Wall Street swindler Bernard Madoff's two sons will get to keep nearly $4 million once about $18 million in assets is taken away as part of a legal settlement.
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.
