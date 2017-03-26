Man charged in nightclub parking lot shooting that killed 1

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania say a man has been charged in an early morning shooting in the parking lot of an Allentown nightclub that killed one person and injured two others.

Twenty-five-year-old Joshua Colon is charged with criminal homicide and attempted homicide in the gunfire shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the Club Dubai lot.

Police said city officers saw a man shooting at others who fled in a vehicle after an officer fired at him; it was unclear at the time whether he had been hit. Three shooting victims were taken to hospitals, and 28-year-old Paul Junior Prieto died.

Colon is being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg; court documents indicate representation by the county public defender's office, which couldn't be reached for comment over the weekend.

