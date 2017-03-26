Officials: 1 dead, 2 critical, 2 also hurt in shootings

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say one person was killed and three others injured, one critically, in a pair of unrelated shootings near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. Two suspects were arrested.

Police in Indiana borough said a shooting during a confrontation early Saturday between two groups of men injured two people. Twenty-one-year-old Thomas Stanko, of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangering.

In the second shooting blocks away, authorities said 21-year-old Carlos Recaldecampos was targeted over a previous dispute and died hours later. A 20-year-old woman described as a bystander was critically injured. Twenty-year-old Matthew McNevin of Indiana, Pennsylvania was charged with homicide and attempted homicide. Court documents don't list attorneys and phone numbers for the defendants couldn't be found Saturday.

