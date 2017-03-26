Bobrovsky terrific again as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 1-0 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Bobrovsky terrific again as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 1-0

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Sergei Bobrovsky made 36 saves in his seventh shutout of the season, helping the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Saturday.

Bobrovsky was terrific in his NHL-leading 40th win, and Alexander Wennberg tipped in the game's only goal in the second period. The gritty victory in front of a sellout crowd broke a two-game losing streak for the playoff-bound Blue Jackets and moved them into a tie with idle Pittsburgh for second in the Metropolitan Division.

