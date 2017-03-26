Hansen's late goal lifts Crew over Timbers 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Niko Hansen scored in his MLS debut, Ola Kamara got a goal in his third consecutive game and the Columbus Crew beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Hansen, the ninth pick in the 2017 SuperDraft, came on in the 60th minute for Justin Meram and gave Columbus (2-1-1) a 3-2 lead with his first goal in the 84th minute. Kamara, charging to the top of the 6-yard box, played a perfect cross by Harrison Afful from the right wing. Jake Gleeson made a diving stop, but Hansen put away the rebound.

Dairon Asprilla put the Timbers (3-1-0) in front in the opening minutes. Kamara's header off a corner kick by Federico Higuain was deflected and Meram tapped it in from point-blank range before Kamara made it 2-1 in the 19th. Higuain dropped an arcing pass from beyond midfield to the left corner of the box, where Kamara chipped a half-volley over Gleeson and into the far corner of the net.

Portland's Fanendo Adi made it 2-2 during first-half stoppage time, his 45th career regular season goa. That tied John Bain for most in franchise history.

The Timbers are 1-12-6 in their last 19 road games.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.