Nissan recalls more than 56,000 cars, cites power steering

Determined not to spend their lives in prison, two inmates decided to court the death penalty by killing fellow inmates, one of them tells The Associated Press.

A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line

Conservatives and liberals alike in Wisconsin both see hope in Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's steadfast refusal to back the GOP Senate health care bill

U2 bassist Adam Clayton, receiving a MusiCares award, thanked his bandmates for their support during his years of addiction to alcohol and his recovery

Officials are investigating the heat as a possible culprit in 12 deaths in metro Phoenix last week as temperatures soared to 119 degrees.

Workers have installed a Ten Commandments monument outside Arkansas' Capitol, two years after lawmakers approved a measure permitting the statue on state grounds.

The Trump administration's new policy on travel by Americans to Cuba is creating winners and losers.

The nation's largest wildfire has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins in a southern Utah mountain area home to a ski town and popular fishing lake. Crews in California, meanwhile, are dealing with two new powerful fires.

The Food and Drug Administration is making 2 moves to boost the number of approved generic drugs, to make medicines affordable and prevent price gouging.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nissan is recalling more than 56,000 cars because of power steering hoses that may leak fluid and potentially lead to fires.

Nissan North America says the recall affects the 2013-2014 Murano vehicles. It says the problem stems from the power steering hose clamp, which may not adequately secure the hose. That could allow the hose to detach and leak power steering fluid. That could lead to a fire If it leaks onto a hot engine or exhaust pipes, the company said.

Nissan says dealers will install a new power steering high pressure hose kit, free of charge. Car owners can contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov.

