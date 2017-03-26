Cleveland Fire Department hasn't hired a woman in 25 years

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Fire Department hasn't hired a female recruit in more than 25 years, leading many to question why such a gender gap exists in the Ohio city.

WKYC-TV reports (http://on.wkyc.com/2mwfEal ) there are more than 750 firefighters currently employed by the department. But just four of them are women, and they are all expected to retire within the next few years.

Firefighter Daphne Tyus, a 29-year veteran, says she's proof that women in Cleveland can do anything they put their mind to.

Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo says he's noticed the gender gap after working with female chiefs across the nation.

The Cleveland Division of Fire says they are not opposed to considering different forms of testing procedures in an attempt to help close the gender gap.

Information from: WKYC-TV, http://www.wkyc.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.