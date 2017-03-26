House names the barn a part of Ohio's architectural history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio House has unanimously passed a bill designating the barn as the official historical architectural structure of Ohio.

Republican Rep. Anne Gonzales of suburban Columbus says a school group brought the idea to her.

Students from the Westerville City Schools' gifted education program wanted to emphasize the importance of preserving the many historic barns dotting Ohio's countryside.

Gonzales says the bill approved this past week honors Ohio's agricultural heritage and legacy of farm production.

Students who testified at the Statehouse noted that many barns painted for Ohio's bicentennial celebration in 2003 continue to be visible around the state.

One barn in each of the state's 88 counties was selected to be decorated for the occasion.

The bill now goes to the state Senate.

