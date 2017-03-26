State Route 718 closing in Sharon this week - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

State Route 718 closing in Sharon this week

Posted: Updated:
SHARON, Pa. -

State Route 718, or South Dock Street, will close for construction beginning Monday.

The Mercer County road construction is located in Sharon and will close to northbound traffic until the work is completed. 

The work encompasses the area of South Dock Street from just south of Orchard Street to a point near the Metalico recycling plant.

It will include road reconstruction and updated traffic signals, sidewalks, lighting, and drainage.

A detour for northbound traffic will be posted using Route 18 and East State Street (Route 3008).

